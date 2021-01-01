Skip to main content

Introduction

uBlacklist is a Google Search filter for Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

Demo

demo

Features

  • Prevent blocked sites from appearing even in a moment
  • Block sites with specific URLs using match patterns or regular expressions
  • Block sites with specific titles using regular expressions
  • Highlight sites
  • Support Bing, Brave, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Searx, Startpage.com, Yahoo! JAPAN and Yandex
  • Synchronize block rules among devices using Google Drive or Dropbox
  • Subscribe to public block rules