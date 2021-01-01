Introduction
uBlacklist is a Google Search filter for Chrome, Firefox and Safari.
Demo
Features
- Prevent blocked sites from appearing even in a moment
- Block sites with specific URLs using match patterns or regular expressions
- Block sites with specific titles using regular expressions
- Highlight sites
- Support Bing, Brave, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Qwant, Searx, Startpage.com, Yahoo! JAPAN and Yandex
- Synchronize block rules among devices using Google Drive or Dropbox
- Subscribe to public block rules